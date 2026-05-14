Rory McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice short after torn toenail

Rory McIlroy’s PGA Championship week kicked off with a scary injury.

McIlroy, during the Tuesday, May 12, practice round at Aronimink Golf Club, had to cut it short due to a painful blister.

That blister had recently surfaced on his right pinky.

McIlroy after battling with painful blister, had hardly managed to last just three holes.

He had previously been spotted walking with a limp during Sunday’s final round of the Truist Championship.

“I ended up ripping the toenail off last night, just because it was bothering me so much,” McIlroy revealed in an interview with the Irish Independent on Tuesday, May 12.

He added, “I just got in the bath and got the toenail to soften up and then burst the blister that was underneath. It feels better today.”

The six-time major champion, McIlroy also shed light on how he actually had to carry an extra size shoe to fix the blister on his right foot.

On Tuesday, May 12, McIlroy was spotted during practise round struggling with his shoe and sock on his pinkie before abandoning the practice.

Now it is yet to be seen how McIlroy, with a blister on the pinky toe will survive fighting to win a major championship run that requires walking over a half-dozen miles throughout the week.

McIlroy is the No. 2 favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy this week behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming into the PGA Championship as the defending champion.