Khloé Kardashian doubts Nancy Guthrie abduction story—here's why

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Nancy Guthrie disappearance story, says, ‘I’m obsessed with case.’

Kardashian, while appearing on her podcast show, Khloé In Wonder Land, on Wednesday, May 14, cast doubts over Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance story.

The reality star had a chat with true-crime podcaster Ashley Flowers to discuss Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than three months now.

She raised doubts about why police don’t have any info about what happened, explaining that she was fascinated by the since-debunked theory that Nancy’s son-in-law could have been involved in her abduction.

Kardashian said, “Nancy Guthrie, I mean, is that not heartbreaking?”

She then questioned how little information has been brought to public light despite the fact that it’s 2026.

“How weird was that? She asked while speaking with Flowers. “It’s so much, and I just can’t understand that in 2026 there’s not one piece of information. They’re not telling us.”

The Kardashians star confessed she often favors “conspiratorial” when theories when following true crime stories.

Khloé also brings in the odd ransom notes reportedly forwarded to multiple U.S. media outlets in the initial phase of the investigation.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on February 1, 2026, at her $1 million home in Tucson, Arizona.