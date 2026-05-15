Drake surprises fans with 'Iceman'—plus two extra albums, 'Habibti,' 'Maid of Honour'

Drake released not one, two but three albums in a surprise that kept everyone on the edge of their feet on Thursday night.

The rapper selected CN Tower for the release of Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The frozen CN Tower, an iconic landmark, which involved the use of 75 projectors, happened during the livestream of Iceman Episode 4, which featured tracks from the album.

Thousands of Drake fans stormed the internet and also those crowded downtown watched as the CN Tower turned icy blue from the top to the bottom.

Soon after the 'Iceman Episode 4' livestream came to an end, Drake revealed the album titles and the message, “All 3 albums dropping at the midnight from the biggest sound.”

He then introduced the album cover images with separate posts on Instagram.

Altogether, the three albums combined a total of 43 songs and highlighted guest appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red (on two songs), Qendresa, Molly Santana, Central Cee, Popcaan, PartyNextDoor, Loe Shimmy, Iconic Savvy and Stunna Sandy.

Drake, since 2024 has been dropping hints for Iceman, when he mentioned Val Kilmer’s character nicknamed Iceman in Top Gun online.

The rumors got full throttle when, in July 2025, Drake debuted the livestream 'Iceman Episode 1' on YouTube and unveiled several new tracks, including What Did I miss?

He then hosted two more livestreams that gave rise to the singles Which One and Dog House.

And just before the much anticipated drop of Iceman, he went on to stream the fourth episode of the series on YouTube.