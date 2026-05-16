Deborra-Lee Furness makes cryptic comment about ex-husband Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness has raised eyebrows with a comment on Instagram that many are reading as a thinly veiled dig at her ex-husband Hugh Jackman.

When Scandal actress Kerry Washington promoted her new series Imperfect Woman last month with the caption "You cannot trust ANYBODY... EVER," Furness weighed in from the comments section.

"HILARIOUS... so true," the 70-year-old wrote, a response that fans quickly met with a flood of thumbs-up and smiley face emojis, widely interpreted as a pointed reference to her very public divorce.

Jackman, 57, is said to have been less than pleased.

According to the Daily Mail, a source claimed he was "blindsided" by the comment and "extremely disappointed," suggesting there had been an unspoken agreement that she would not speak against him publicly.

The pair announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, releasing a joint statement at the time that described their union as "a wonderful, loving marriage" and framed the split as a mutual decision to "pursue our individual growth."

Their divorce was finalised on 12 June 2025, per court records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court.

Furness had filed on uncontested terms, requiring only a judge's sign-off.

Jackman has since moved on with Broadway actress and singer Sutton Foster, 51.