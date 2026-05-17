Eid ul Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Eid ul Adha to fall on May 27 if moon is sighted today.

Suparco forecasts likely visibility of new moon on May 17.

Weather conditions considered suitable for crescent visibility.



The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to sight the Zil Hajj crescent moon began in Karachi at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday.

The meetings of the zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also being held at their respective headquarters.

If the moon is sighted today, Eid ul Adha will be observed on May 27; otherwise, the religious festival will fall on May 28.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that the new moon is expected to be sighted on May 17.

A spokesperson for the country's space agency said that the new moon was born on May 17 at 1:01am, adding that its age at sunset on the same day would be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes.

The official said that atmospheric and astronomical conditions appear to be favourable for the crescent moon to be sighted on the evening of May 17.

The spokesperson added that in coastal areas in particular, there was likely to be a gap of around 60 minutes between sunset and moonset, which significantly improves the probability of the moon being visible.

On the basis of these projections, the first day of Zil Hajj is expected to fall on Monday, May 18, while Eid ul Adha is likely to be observed on May 27, subject to final confirmation.

However, the agency clarified that the official and final decision regarding the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon will be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for the formal announcement of the Islamic lunar calendar in the country.