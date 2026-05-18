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Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break internet with unexpected double date

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner fans go gaga after surprising outing with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break internet with unexpected double date
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner break internet with unexpected double date

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner set the internet abuzz after an unexpected star-studded double date in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the two stepped out together with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, sending fans into a meltdown.

The surprising celebrity sighting sparked a chatter online after their casual night out in La-La Land.

The social media users went into a full meme mode and offered plenty of playful commentary on what might just be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about hangouts of the moment.

One X user commented, “FOUR GENETICALLY ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE WENT OUTSIDE TOGETHER IN LA. HUMANITY MAY NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT.”

“Hollywood’s new power quartet just dropped [crying emoji],” another wrote, complimenting, “sounds like the most genetically blessed table reservation ever.”

A third raved, “Double date of the century [crying emoji] Jacob driving like he’s trying not to get recognized while Kendall’s full ninja mode in the back. Kylie and Timmy just living their best lives lmaoo.”

A fourth quipped, “Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi in one frame feels like the Avengers of modern celebrity culture.”

For the unversed, Kylie and the Oscar winning actor have been in a relationship for over three years. Kendall and Jacob meanwhile are reportedly dating.

The two have been in a low-key relationship since earlier this year, which transitioned into a romance after years of sharing the same social circles.

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