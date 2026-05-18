Ella Langley, Cody Johnson dominate 2026 ACM Awards: See full winners list

2026 ACM Awards full winner list

The 2026 ACM Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the artists who delivered country music’s biggest moments this year.

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, with Shania Twain hosting the star-studded event.

While Megan Moroney entered the night with the most nominations at nine, it was Ella Langley who emerged as the evening’s undeniable breakout star, sweeping all seven of her nominations, while Cody Johnson took home the night’s top honours, Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the year.

The ceremony featured performances from some of the genre’s biggest names, including Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Riley Green.

Here’s the complete winners list from the 2026 ACM Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson — WINNER

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley — WINNER

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson — WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays — WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn — WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna — WINNER

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore — WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ain't In It for My Health — Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain



Label: Leo33

Cherry Valley — Carter Faith

Producer: Tofer Brown



Label: Gatsby Records / MCA

Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) — Riley Green

Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox



Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

I'm the Problem — Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett



Label: Big Loud Records

Parker McCollum — WINNER

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse



Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure



Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

"Am I Okay?" — Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon



Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

"Choosin' Texas" — WINNER

Artist: Ella Langley



Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor



Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

"I Never Lie" — Zach Top

Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols



Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg



Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"6 Months Later" — Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush



Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

"Choosin' Texas" — WINNER

Artist: Ella Langley



Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West



Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

"I Never Lie" — Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain



Label: Leo33

"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce



Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records

"The Fall" — Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon



Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb



Label: Republic Records

"Amen" — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook



Label: Empire

"Don't Mind If I Do" — WINNER

Artists: Riley Green feat. Ella Langley



Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox



Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

"Trailblazer" — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire



Label: MCA

"You Had to Be There" — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Producer: Kristian Bush



Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]