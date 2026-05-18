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Ella Langley, Cody Johnson dominate 2026 ACM Awards: See full winners list

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards was hosted by Shania Twain at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Ella Langley, Cody Johnson dominate 2026 ACM Awards: See full winners list
2026 ACM Awards full winner list

The 2026 ACM Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the artists who delivered country music’s biggest moments this year.

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, with Shania Twain hosting the star-studded event.

While Megan Moroney entered the night with the most nominations at nine, it was Ella Langley who emerged as the evening’s undeniable breakout star, sweeping all seven of her nominations, while Cody Johnson took home the night’s top honours, Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the year.

The ceremony featured performances from some of the genre’s biggest names, including Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Riley Green.

Here’s the complete winners list from the 2026 ACM Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson — WINNER
  • Megan Moroney
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ella Langley — WINNER
  • Megan Moroney
  • Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Riley Green
  • Cody Johnson — WINNER
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • 49 Winchester
  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • The Red Clay Strays — WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn — WINNER
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Avery Anna — WINNER
  • Mackenzie Carpenter
  • Dasha
  • Caroline Jones
  • Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Gavin Adcock
  • Vincent Mason
  • Shaboozey
  • Hudson Westbrook
  • Tucker Wetmore — WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Ain't In It for My Health — Zach Top
    • Producer: Carson Chamberlain
    • Label: Leo33
  • Cherry Valley — Carter Faith
    • Producer: Tofer Brown
    • Label: Gatsby Records / MCA
  • Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) — Riley Green
    • Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
    • Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
  • I'm the Problem — Morgan Wallen
    • Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
    • Label: Big Loud Records
  • Parker McCollum — WINNER
    • Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse
    • Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

  • "A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
    • Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure
    • Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
  • "Am I Okay?" — Megan Moroney
    • Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon
    • Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine
  • "Choosin' Texas" — WINNER
    • Artist: Ella Langley
    • Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
    • Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
  • "I Never Lie" — Zach Top
    • Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols
    • Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music
  • "Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson
    • Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg
    • Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • "6 Months Later" — Megan Moroney
    • Producer: Kristian Bush
    • Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
  • "Choosin' Texas" — WINNER
    • Artist: Ella Langley
    • Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West
    • Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
  • "I Never Lie" — Zach Top
    • Producer: Carson Chamberlain
    • Label: Leo33
  • "Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson
    • Producer: Jay Joyce
    • Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records
  • "The Fall" — Cody Johnson
    • Producer: Trent Willmon
    • Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • "A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
    • Producer: Dave Cobb
    • Label: Republic Records
  • "Amen" — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
    • Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook
    • Label: Empire
  • "Don't Mind If I Do" — WINNER
    • Artists: Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
    • Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
    • Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
  • "Trailblazer" — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
    • Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire
    • Label: MCA
  • "You Had to Be There" — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
    • Producer: Kristian Bush
    • Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

  • "6 Months Later" — Megan Moroney
    • Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
    • Directors: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney
  • "A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
    • Producer: James Stratakis
    • Directors: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos
  • "Cuckoo" — WINNER
    • Artist: Stephen Wilson Jr.
    • Producer: Tim Cofield
    • Director: Tim Cofield
  • "Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson
    • Producer: Katie Babbage
    • Director: TK McKamy
  • "The Fall" — Cody Johnson
    • Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
    • Director: Dustin Haney
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