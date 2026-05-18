Ella Langley, Cody Johnson dominate 2026 ACM Awards: See full winners list
The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards was hosted by Shania Twain at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
Published May 18, 2026
The 2026 ACM Awards are officially in the books, celebrating the artists who delivered country music’s biggest moments this year.
The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, with Shania Twain hosting the star-studded event.
While Megan Moroney entered the night with the most nominations at nine, it was Ella Langley who emerged as the evening’s undeniable breakout star, sweeping all seven of her nominations, while Cody Johnson took home the night’s top honours, Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the year.
The ceremony featured performances from some of the genre’s biggest names, including Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Riley Green.
Here’s the complete winners list from the 2026 ACM Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Cody Johnson — WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
GROUP OF THE YEAR
49 Winchester
Flatland Cavalry
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays — WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn — WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna — WINNER
Mackenzie Carpenter
Dasha
Caroline Jones
Emily Ann Roberts
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Vincent Mason
Shaboozey
Hudson Westbrook
Tucker Wetmore — WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Ain't In It for My Health — Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Label: Leo33
Cherry Valley — Carter Faith
Producer: Tofer Brown
Label: Gatsby Records / MCA
Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) — Riley Green
Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
I'm the Problem — Morgan Wallen
Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
Label: Big Loud Records
Parker McCollum — WINNER
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse
Label: MCA
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure
Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
"Am I Okay?" — Megan Moroney
Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon
Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine
"Choosin' Texas" — WINNER
Artist: Ella Langley
Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
"I Never Lie" — Zach Top
Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music
"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg
Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"6 Months Later" — Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
"Choosin' Texas" — WINNER
Artist: Ella Langley
Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West
Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
"I Never Lie" — Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Label: Leo33
"Somewhere Over Laredo" — Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records
"The Fall" — Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"A Song to Sing" — Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb
Label: Republic Records
"Amen" — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook
Label: Empire
"Don't Mind If I Do" — WINNER
Artists: Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox
Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
"Trailblazer" — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire
Label: MCA
"You Had to Be There" — Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]