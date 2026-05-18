Cardi B nearly passes out during parenting moment: 'I can't handle it'

The Grammy-winning rapper explains why she's more of a 'girl mom'

Cardi B had a relatable parenting moment after nearly wilting under the sun at her son Wave’s baseball game.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-rapper showed up to support her 4-year-old and even threw the first pitch, but later admitted the outdoor heat had her feeling like she was on the verge of collapse.

The mom-of-four opened up about the experience on Instagram Stories after videos of her walking onto the field with Wave and tossing the ceremonial pitch went viral online. While Cardi looked confident on the diamond as fans cheered her on, she quickly learned that surviving the weather was the real challenge.

“This is why I say I'm such a girls' mom,” she joked. “A dance recital inside, I love it. I love a dance recital inside.”

“Being outside in this heat for a baseball game, urgh, I can't handle it,” she continued, before adding, “I'm ready to pass out, I can't handle it.”

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker shares daughter Kulture, son Wave and daughter Blossom with estranged husband Offset, and welcomed a son with NFL star Stefon Diggs in November 2025.

The outing also comes as Cardi and Diggs continue fuelling reconciliation rumours after recently being spotted together at his Mother’s Day wellness event.

That followed another viral sighting that appeared to show the pair in a heated exchange, which Cardi later joked about on X.

“Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity… damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” she quipped.