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Rachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift for surprising reason

Rachel Zegler reveals heartwarming story about connection to Taylor Swift's music
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Rachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift for surprising reason
yRachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift for surprising reason

Taylor Swift rules Rachel Zegler's Spotify just among all the other Swifties, as the singer-actress shared two of her most-streamed songs of all time, both by the Eras Tour performer.

The 25-year-old star took to social media and shared a screenshot of her Spotify analytics showing her "all-time top songs" and Swift's mirrorball from folklore, and You're On Your Own, Kid from Midnights were the top two.

The Hunger Games star jokingly captioned the Story, "me [handshake emoji] zoloft." 

Zegler has been a longtime Swiftie and continues to gush over the Opalite hitmaker at different occasions.

Swifties all over social media flocked to the comments and left excited messages about the Zegler-Swift crossover, with one writing, "Her with you're on your own kid. I get it though, she is constantly facing massive amount of hate and bullying even to this day."

Another added, TASTE!!! YOYOK IS THE BEST SONG OF ALL TIME!!!," referring to You're On Your Own, Kid.

A third chimed in, "this is why i love her fr," and "INCREDIBLE TASTE," wrote another.

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