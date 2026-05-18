Shania Twain sings Taylor Swift's praises for rare career decision

Shania Twain pays tribute to Taylor Swift after attending Eras Tour

Shania Twain has been supportive of Taylor Swift since the beginning of her career, and was cheering her on at the Eras Tour.

The 60-year-old Canadian country star gushed over the pop superstar, 36, at a recent event, praising her for her courageous moves throughout her two decades long career.

“I’m really proud of Taylor Swift because she could see her future broadening and growing. and she also, I’m sure it was a risk to make a statement of opening up her music style, but she did it anyway! She took the risk, and she was right. So I have to congratulate her,” Twain said of the Eras Tour performer.

Swifties flocked to the comments and excitedly gushed over the crossover, with one writing, "We better see this Taymother on Debut TV vault track," and "that's literally her mom," referring to Swift's country roots.

Another cheered, "SHANIA TWAIN PRAISING TAYLOR SWIFT, SAYING SHE TOOK RISKS, EVOLVED, AND MADE IT ALL WORK, LEGENDS RECOGNIZING LEGENDS," and a third chimed in, "we love supportive queens!!!"