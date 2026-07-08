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Katie Price to launch Harvey's Cameo career as he finishes college

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide will be available on Sky and streaming service Now on 8 July.

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

The 24-year-old son Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD
The 24-year-old son Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD

Katie Price has opened up about her eldest son Harvey's future career plans as he prepare to complete his college.

Speaking to LADbible ahead of her Sky documentary series, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide revealed the career plans she has in her mind for her eldest son, Harvey.

The 24-year-old, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder has been attending and living at a specialist college in Gloucester since 2021.

The mum-of-five shared that once Harvey completes his education and moves closer to her, she plans to launch his Cameo career.

Price told LADbible: "Harvey is moving nearer to me and once he does, I'm getting him on Cameo," she said. "Because so many people keep asking me!"

"I'm so glad I introduced Harvey, because not only has it helped other people who have got children or adults with complex needs, I am not ashamed of Harvey," she said.

"I would never hide him away. He's the most funniest person ever - he must get it off me. He's a credit to me. Just because of the way he is, why should he hide away?

"He is so funny and I'm glad I did."

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide will be available on Sky and streaming service Now on 8 July.

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