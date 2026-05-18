Supreme Court sends Native American voting rights case back to lower courts

The United States (U.S.) Supreme Court has sent the Native Americans voting rights case for a review to lower courts, sending shockwaves across the Native American tribes.

The case is related to North Dakota based Native American communities’ claims that they were unfairly split across voting districts in a way that dilutes their voting power.

At the center of the dispute is whether Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act still gives voters and civil rights groups the power to directly challenge discriminatory maps or if only the federal government is authorised to do so.

Earlier, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that only the federal government can sue to enforce the law, effectively limiting the civil rights groups ability to challenge discrimination.

The decision was blocked by the Supreme Court in July that paused the practical implementation of newly drawn maps and allowed the tribes’ preferred maps to stay in place.

The decision comes amid a series of Supreme Court decisions that have already tightened the rules around racial gerrymandering and redistricting challenges in multiple states.

The case now heads back to lower courts, leaving the future of voting rights uncertainty unresolved.

Supporters of the court’s direction argue the changes bring clarity and consistency to election law. Critics say it removes one of the last remaining safeguards against politically motivated map drawing.