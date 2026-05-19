The Powerpuff Girls pay tribute to Professor Utonium voice actor Tom Kane

Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong, and E.G. Daily recently reunited with Kane

Rest in peace, Professor Utonium.

On Monday, May 18, Tom Kane — the voice actor behind iconic cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and Kim Possible — passed away at the age of 64 six years after suffering a stroke that left him largely unable to speak.

Following his death, the Powerpuff Girls cast paid tribute, as did Cartoon Network and PPG creator Craig McCracken.

Tara Strong, who voiced Bubbles, shared a picture from a recent reunion as she wrote, “They say there’s no such thing as a perfect man… those people never met Tom Kane.”

The award-winning voice actress noted that she’s never met a “sweeter soul” or a “better human being,” explaining how Kane and his wife adopted six children in addition to their three biological kids.

Strong, 56, noted she’s “so grateful” she got to see Kane one last time after reuniting in March at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention in March.

“I’ve never in my life met a sweeter soul or a better human being. He and his wife raised three beautiful children, then opened their hearts and adopted six more. Six more. Imagine that.”

“There will forever be a hole in my heart. I love you, Professor. You were the best dad, the best human, and I feel so honored to have known you and called you my friend. Until we meet again in the recording studio in the sky…” Strong’s tribute concluded, along with a pink, green, blue, and a broken heart emoji.

Buttercup’s voice actress E.G. Daily also paid tribute, sharing a video montage with the caption: “It is with heavy hearts to share our amazing #powerpuffgirls father @tkanevo has passed… We love you Tom and your beautiful wife Cindy and children. The world will miss you.”

PPG creator and cartoonist Craig McCracken shared an illustration of Professor Utonium and Mr. Herriman from Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, both voiced by Kane and created by McCracken.

“Thank you Tom. Your warmth, heart, and humor resonated through your astounding voice and brought so much joy to so many lives… Especially mine… Love to you and your family my friend,” wrote McCracken.

The tributes continued as Roger L. Jackson, the voice actor behind iconic PPG villain Mojo Jojo spoke out on X, calling Kane both a "gentleman and a gentle man."

"Thank you Tom, for all you gave and all you are," added Jackson.

Cartoon Network also honoured Kane, recognising his work in PPG as well as the Star Wars franchise.

“Thank you, Tom Kane, for lending your voice to the father of three perfect little girls and bringing The Force to millions of fans. You’ll live on in our childhood memories forever,” the network wrote.