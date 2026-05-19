Seth Rogen's brutal take on AI divides internet: 'Go do something else'

Seth Rogen has officially joined the growing list of Hollywood stars who are very, very tired of artificial intelligence hype – and he did not exactly whisper his opinion.

While speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor and filmmaker laughed off the idea that AI is somehow replacing creativity anytime soon.

“I don't understand what it's supposed to do,” Seth said during an interview with Brut America. “Every time I see a video on Instagram that's like ‘Hollywood is cooked,’ what follows is like the most stupid dog s--- I've ever seen in my life.”

Honestly, somewhere in Los Angles, a chatbot probably just took that personally.

The 44-year-old did not stop there either. Seth argued that writers relying on AI are completely missing the point of storytelling itself.

“If your instinct is to use AI and not go through that process, you shouldn't be a writer,” he said. “'Cause then you're not writing.”

Then came the line already making the rounds online: “Go do something else.”

Seth appeared alongside wife Lauren Miller Rogen and writer Sarah Leavitt while promoting Tangles, their new hand-drawn animated film inspired by Leavitt’s memoir about Alzheimer’s.

“Every frame has a human touch to it, which is great,” Seth said, subtly reminding everyone that actual people still make art.

Meanwhile, Lauren added one of the night’s sharpest observations about AI: “It's only what's fed into it. And I don't know how you could ever feed in what we went through.”

Translation: robots still can’t replicate heartbreak, chaos, or a decade of creative struggle. Hollywood can relax… for now.