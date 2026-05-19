Kaitlin Olson pens emotional tribute after personal loss

Kaitlin Olson is mourning a heartbreaking personal loss in the wake of the death of her “forever favorite person.”

On Monday, May 18, the High Potential star revealed that her father, Don Olson, had passed away.

Honouring her dad’s memory, the grieving daughter shared an emotional tribute alongside a series of memorable photos.

The post included throwback pictures of the father-daughter duo, snapshots of her dad in his younger years and more cherished family moments.

“Honestly it feels a little gross to bring this to social media. It’s too fragile and too private,” the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress wrote.

“But nothing feels more wrong than to just move on with life as if the worst thing in the world didn’t happen,” she expressed. “As if everything that matters didn’t just suddenly end.”

“My dad died,” The Mick alum continued. “My first love, my first protector and my forever favorite person. He fought so hard and so long to stay with us.”

“I hate words right now. None are good enough to describe who he was. The luckiest thing to happen to me in this lifetime was getting him as my dad,” she added. “Maybe the second was the gift of holding him on his way out. I love you, daddy. I will keep all my promises. Just like you.”

The post also featured a recent selfie of Olson, 50, with her father, a touching image of her holding his hand and a photo of him with her husband Rob McElhenney.