Anne Hathaway returns to 'Ella Enchanted' as new TV series in the works

Anne Hathaway first starred in 'Ella Enchanted' in 2004

Anne Hathaway is keeping the nostalgia going.

According to Deadline, an Ella Enchanted television series is now in development at Disney+, with the Oscar-winning actress attached as an executive producer more than two decades after she first brought the fairytale heroine to life on screen.

The new project will reimagine the 2004 cult favourite with a fresh twist. Written by Ilana Wolpert and led by showrunner Beth Schwartz, the series keeps the heart of Gail Carson Levine’s story while shifting the focus toward a coming-of-age adventure. This version follows 16-year-old Ella of Frell, cursed at birth to obey every command, as she navigates life at boarding school following her mother’s death, uncovers the truth behind her “gift,” and finds herself unexpectedly falling for the kingdom’s prince.

Hathaway’s involvement marks yet another major collaboration with Disney, the studio that helped launch her career through The Princess Diaries. Speaking at Disney’s recent upfront presentation, the actress reflected on that long-standing connection.

“Like so many of you, I was introduced to Disney as a child, learning how to dream and tell stories,” she said. “Playing Mia in Princess Diaries became this magical portal that opened up my whole life and now with the Devil Wears Prada franchise; these two films that have shaped my career the most are at the same wonderful home, and I am so honored to be a part of the family.”

The news comes after Hathaway revisited yet another of one of her most iconic roles for The Devil Wears Prada sequel opposite Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.