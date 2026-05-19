Zayn Malik leaves nothing in dark from fans with new confessions

Zayn Malik laid it all bare in a new interview, including a funny confession about dancing naked in the shower.

Recently the One Direction alum appeared on British GQ series, #GQSoundtracked.

While sharing his personal playlist the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker revealed an adorable detail about dancing with daughter Khai Malik, whom he shares with ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

At one point he was asked, “What is the best track from a film soundtrack?

“Best track to dance to?” he repeated the question before leaving a disclaimer as he responded.

“Don't judge me here and don't take this too seriously. I have a daughter. Her favourite song to dance to is Whoop on Gangnam Style by Psy,” the doting girl daddy of one replied.

“Not gonna lie, it's a bit of a jam to dance to that one,” he added. “It's kind of fun.”

“If you know anything about me, you know I'm not a dancer, self-professed,” the Die For Me singer continued. “So I just like to bop my head a little bit, you know, get in the groove.”

Going further, the 33-year-old singer — who left the famous boy band featuring Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and late Liam Payne in 2015 — also revealed his favourite place to dance.

“I ain't got any dance moves. My favourite place to dance is probably in the shower, naked. It's real fun,” he shared while smiling.