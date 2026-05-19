Taylor Swift comparison resurfaces as Olivia Rodrigo teases new 'lyric'

Taylor Swift fans are quick to spot similarities whenever another artist mirrors their idol’s aesthetic, even unintentionally, and this time, Olivia Rodrigo has landed in the spotlight.

While the Deja Vu singer’s fans were spiraling over the new mural update, Swifties didn’t spare a second to plague the hype with their remarks.

Earlier in the day, the Happier vocalist's supporters brought to attention that her album promotion wall in Los Angeles was being repainted, after it was used to display and announce the album title for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

After "Why can’t you come stitch me up?” the drivers license hitmaker had the wall painted over and new words, “it’ll never be the cure” appeared on the wall with a stitch font.

Shortly after it was noticed, her admirers rushed to social media, heavily speculating about what it could mean.

One fan expressed, “This mural hit me. It’ll never be the cure. That line feels heavy. Olivia keeps teasing us like this and my mind is racing. What do you think the song is really about?”

Another added, “The lyricism is hitting so heavy already. First asking why he won't stitch her up, and then immediately realizing that even if he did, it would never actually fix the damage.”

A third chimed in saying, “THE CURE? MAZE RUNNER REFERENCE?”

A fourth user emphasised, “She’s feeding fans crumbs and they’re analyzing every word already.”

While some were indulged in decoding the new cryptic, supposedly, lyrics of her upcoming songs, Swift’s fans were busy bashing the 23-year-old pop star.

One Cruel Summer chart-topper’s fan wrote, “This b***h wants to be Taylor swift so bad..she has nothing as her own... that's why her last single is flopped so bad.”

Another claimed, “why is she copying the Lover [by Taylor Swift] era aesthetic? like.”