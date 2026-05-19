Yolanda Hadid returns to red carpet with special guest

Yolanda Hadid made a return to the red carpet spotlight with a very special partner by her side.

On Monday, May 18, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum arrived at the Chopard Miracle Gala Evening at the Cannes Film Festival along with a familiar face close to her heart.

In a rare glamorous appearance, the former model posed together with her daughter Bella Hadid.

The Dutch-American TV personality appeared confident as ever as she donned a cinched-waist shirtdress.

She turned heads in a bright red floor-length outfit, which had long sleeves, pockets, and a popped collar.

The mother of three accessorised her dress with a sparkling silver necklace and matching earrings.

The 62-year-old pulled back her locks in a low bun and completed the look with a dark black eyeliner and a light pink lip.

Bella, 29, meanwhile, was dazzling in a gold Elie Saab gown from the Fall-Winter 2004 Haute Couture collection, featuring a small train and silver embellishments.

In an Instagram Story she gave a sweet shoutout to Caroline Scheufele, the Co-President and Artistic Director of the company.

“My purest queen @chopardbycaroline pure light love generosity and kindness,” the supermodel wrote over clips of herself hugging and greeting Caroline.

Bella opted for silver jewelry, including a pendant necklace and stud earrings.

The mother-daughter outing comes years after their last red-carpet appearance together.

Yolanda was last spotted with Bella on a red carpet at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards in October 2022.

In addition to Bella, Yolanda is also the mother of Gigi Hadid, 31, and Anwar Hadid, 26, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, 77.