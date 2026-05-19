Shakira makes sassy statement with Rihanna song after tax case victory

Shakira made a sassy statement with a savage track by Rihanna in the wake of her Spanish tax fraud case triumph.

Ahead of her debut FIFA World Cup final Halftime Show, the Waka Waka hitmaker pulled an ultimate power move to celebrate her $70 million legal victory.

Shortly after the verdict went public, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer took to her official Instagram on Monday, May 18, to share five new photos of herself.

Although she opted for a captionless social media post, the Queen of Latin Music let the music do all the talking after Spain ordered to repay millions.

She set Bitch Better Have My Money by Rihanna as the soundtrack to her first post after the explosive legal win.

The Whenever, Wherever chart-topper has fans screaming with the choice of her song following the eight-year tax ordeal.

One fan noted, “THE SONG [crying emoji] YOU’RE NOT SERIOUS.”

Another highlighted, “lol crazy right to put that song after the spain news,” followed by a third, writing, “Here celebrating the victory, justice was done [hands in the air emoji] attention to the song.”

“Shakira recovering the gold that was stolen from Colombia by Spanish people hundreds of years ago. ICONIC,” a fourth added with a red heart emoji.

Another admirer chimed in, declaring, “$70 million richer,” as the court overturned a previous fine and ordered Spanish tax authorities to reimburse the 49-year-old singer over €60 million (roughly $70 million) in previously paid penalties and accrued interest.

Shakira Tax Case

The Hips Don’t Lie songstress won a major legal victory in Spain when the country's National High Court cleared her of tax fraud in a case involving the 2011 fiscal year.

For the unversed, under Spanish law, an individual must spend more than 183 days in the country during a calendar year to be considered a legal tax resident.

The court ruled that tax authorities failed to prove she physically met the 183-day threshold for 2011, noting former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué’s ex wife only spent about 163 days in the country.

The court stated the penalties were "contrary to law" because they heavily relied on assumptions about her relationship with the famous footballer.

The decision directs the Spanish Treasury to refund the €55 million fine imposed in 2021, plus interest and legal fees, totaling over €60 million.

Final Ruling

The verdict was officially announced to the public on May 18, fully acquitting the Beautiful Liar vocalist of fraud for the 2011 tax year and ordering the government to refund her money with interest.

Notably, The National High Court actually drafted and issued the formal judicial decision in mid-April, however the judgment was kept confidential until it was officially processed and released to the public on Monday.

Shakira's attorneys celebrated the verdict as the end of an "eight-year ordeal," and the singer expressed hope that the ruling sets a precedent for ordinary citizens fighting unjust administrative practices.

In addition to the major legal win, the Grammy winner is now looking forward to the most-awaited stage appearance.

Shakira: FIFA World Cup 2026

For the first time in tournament history, the FIFA World Cup final, scheduled for July 19, will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show at MetLife Stadium.

Shakira is confirmed to co-headline this monumental performance alongside Madonna and BTS, with the show curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin