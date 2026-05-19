DARA did not just win Eurovision 2026 — she rewrote it

How Bulgaria’s pop rebel turned ‘Bangaranga’ into a Eurovision earthquake

One minute, Europe was arguing about politics, boycotts and jury votes. The next, everyone was scream-singing Bangaranga while a Bulgarian pop star in Kukeri-inspired chaos practically set the Vienna stage on fire.

And just like that, DARA made Eurovision history.

The 27-year-old singer stormed the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with Bangaranga, scoring a jaw-dropping 516 points and handing Bulgaria its first-ever Eurovision crown.

Not only did she win both the jury and televote – something Eurovision has not seen in nearly a decade – she did it with the biggest winning margin in contest history i.e. with a staggering 516 points, finishing 173 points ahead of second place.

Yes, Fairytale fans, the legendary 2009 record is gone.





If you missed DARA’s performance, you missed Eurovision history

DARA was not even considered the frontrunner heading into the competition. Then came that performance.

The choreography – inspired by Bulgaria’s ancient Kukeri rituals used to “chase away evil spirits” — looked like a fever dream directed by a fashion editor and a pyrotechnics addict.

Add pounding electropop beats, violin chaos and a chorus that lodged itself into Europe’s collective brain of eternity, and suddenly Vienna belonged to Bulgaria.

“Bangaranga is something that everyone's got in themselves,” DARA explained before the final. “It's the moment you choose to lead with love, not fear.”

Turns out Europe really liked that message. And the fire. Definitely the fire.

From national selection chaos to Eurovision domination

Before she was crowned a continental pop queen, DARA had to survive Bulgaria’s multi-stage national selection Natsionalnata Selektsiya — and it was anything but simple.

Think of it like a reality show trilogy:

15 artists.

Three televised rounds.

Jury + public votes every step of the way.

And one final question: who gets to carry Bulgaria’s comeback?

DARA didn’t just answer it — she owned it.

By the final stage, she was performing multiple songs (This Is Me, Curse, and Bangaranga), but it was Bangaranga that the public and jury agreed unanimously – a rare Eurovision-level alignment that basically screamed: “this is the one.”

Artist behind the anthem-making machine

Before Eurovision turned her into a continental headline, DARA was already a heavyweight in Bulgarian pop culture.

She’s built a career defined by:

Multiple No.1 hits on Bulgaria’s Airplay Chart

Over 80 million streams and views across platforms

A growing catalog of breakout tracks like Thunder, Call Me , and Mr. Rover

, and Collaborations with global producers across the USA, Sweden, Canada, South Korea and beyond

Her sound? A genre-blending mix of Balkan pop energy, modern electronic flair, and unapologetic stage charisma – the kind that does not just play in clubs, it takes them over.





DARA: Journey from local to Eurovision disruptor

DARA’s a2025 album ADHDARA marked a turning point – shifting her from national star to international pop contender with a sharper, more global identity.

She’s also been a mentor on The Voice of Bulgaria, helping shape the next generation of artists while still pushing her own sound forward.

And yes – she did not arrive at Eurovision as a newcomer. She arrived as someone who already understood the game.

Why everyone’s talking about Eurovision 2026

This year’s contest had everything: protest over Israel’s participation, technical disasters, booing fears, and bookmakers getting it spectacularly wrong.

But somehow, DARA cut through the noise.

Before Eurovision, she was already one of Bulgaria’s biggest pop stars, with more than 80 million streams, chart-smashing hits like Thunder and Mr. Rover.

And now? She’s Bulgaria’s national hero.

Backstage after lifting the crystal microphone trophy, DARA told reporters: “I want to thank everybody who felt the Bangaranga and felt connected to the force.”

Mission accomplished.