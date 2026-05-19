Louis Tomlinson chokes up looking back on 'How Did We Get Here?' EU+UK Tour

Louis Tomlinson shares emotional message to fans as he expresses his gratitude

Louis Tomlinson is expressing his endless gratitude for his fans.

Two weeks after wrapping up the European and UK leg of his How Did We Get Here? World Tour, the former One Direction star has shared an emotional recap video with new behind-the-scenes footage and a heartfelt message for his fanbase.

“I’ve had this real strong vision for the show and I wanted it to feel like a step up from last time. The show as a whole feels much more expansive. There’s a bit more of a story to tell,” said Tomlinson, referencing his previous two tours: the Louis Tomlinson World Tour in 2020 and Faith in the Future World Tour in 2023.

The 34-year-old singer then reflected on the impact his fanbase has had. “It’s about this community and this energy that we feel night after night,” Tomlinson shared.

He continued, “To travel like some of the fans do from different countries and miles and miles and miles… I don’t really have enough words to thank them for… Without those people, without those moments, everything would look drastically different… I love the community element of the fans… This is not like any other fanbase. This is where every single person makes sure to be different.”

Tomlinson described the ongoing tour as a “testament to the love and the passion” he felt from his fans.

“They have put me in rooms that I never imagined I would be in. So what is vitally important is that people feel integral to all the success that I have. And I feel very, very grateful to be able to grow up together. And I hope they feel proud of what they’ve done for me,” he added.

Tomlinson is now set to kick off the North American leg of his tour, starting from Vancouver on June 3rd and ending on July 24 in Miami. In October, he will play three shows in Australia.

Tomlinson also recently announced four shows for his Latin American tour set for spring of 2027.