Zayn Malik reveals 'best' Quentin Tarantino soundtrack

Zayn Malik names his favourite movie soundtrack of all time.

The former One Direction star made a guest appearance for the British GQ series, #GQSoundtracked.

In the exclusive feature, he lifted the lid on his personal playlist and shared some gems.

From the best tracks to start the day to his favourite British artists and a few more picks, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker opened up about it all.

At one point he was asked, “What is the best track from a film soundtrack?”

The 33-year-old replied, “Usually comes from this dude called Quentin Tarantino. I don't know if you've heard of him. He's quite a big deal.”

He went on to pick the best Quentin Tarantino soundtrack ever and offered his verdict on one of the cult classic’s songs.

“Gotta be Reservoir Dogs, obviously,” the Pillowtalk chart-topper revealed the movie soundtrack he thinks is “insane.”

At present, Zayn’s current professional focus centers on his fifth studio album, Konnakol, and its accompanying 2026 tour.

The latest album, which is heavily influenced by his South Asian heritage and features traditional rhythmic techniques, was preceded by the singles Die for Me and Sideways.

As for the Konnakol Tour, after recently recovering from an illness that forced him to cancel his U.S. tour dates and a few European shows, Zayn will be continuing his first-ever solo headlining arena tour across the UK and Latin America.