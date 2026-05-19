Millie Bobby Brown’s necklace has internet in detective mode

Millie Bobby Brown may have just dropped the softest celebrity baby reveal of the year – and fans caught it in seconds.

The Stranger Things star sent the internet spiraling after posting vacation photos from a tropical getaway with husband Jake Bongiovi.

While followers were initially distracted by the beach, sunshine and effortlessly rich-person energy, eagle eyed fans zoomed in on one very specific accessory: a gold necklace calling out “Ruth” in cursive.

Naturally, Instagram turned into FBI headquarters immediately.

“Her necklace says Ruth! Baby name??!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Your daughter’s name is Ruth!!! So cute!!”

Others pointed out the name could also be a tribute to Millie’s late grandmother Ruth, who passed away in 2020.

Either way, the internet has officially decided this necklace deserves its own press conference.

The speculation also revived old fan theories from last year, when Millie was spotted carrying a phone case with the initials “RWB” during a Hamptons outing shortly before announcing she and Jake adopted a baby girl.

Still, the 22-year-old actress has made it very clear that she plans to keep most details about her daughter private for now.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Millie previously told British Vogue. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”

She added: “Right now, as she’s so little… it’s our job to protect her from that.”

So no official confirmation yet – but social media is already convinced Baby Ruth has entered the chat.