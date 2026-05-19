Travis Kelce's rare gesture towards Taylor Swift has fans melting: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially entering that ultra-specific celebrity phase where every dinner date suddenly feels like a scene from a Nancy Meyers movie.

The couple stepped out again in New York City on May 16, this time attending a friend’s wedding at Honey’s cocktail bar in Brooklyn – and yes, the internet immediately treated it like a rehearsal dinner for their rumoured summer wedding.

Taylor arrived dressed like human champagne in a shimmering gold Maria Lucia Hohan silk dress paired with rare Elizabeth Taylor jewels that reportedly have not been publicly worn in full since their 2011 auction.

Fans especially noticed the opal pieces, believed to be a subtle nod to Travis’ October birthstone. Because with Taylor, accessories are never just accessories.

Meanwhile, the NFL athlete kept things understated in a black pinstripe blazer… which quickly stopped being his.

As the night cooled down, the Kansa City Chiefs star wrapped the jacket around the singer’s shoulders while holding her hand outside the venue, accidentally causing thousands of social media users to reconsider their standards in men.

And this was not even the couple’s only NYC outing of the week.

The night before, the pair grabbed dinner at Or’esh restaurant, coordinating in matching floral looks like two people fully aware they are currently the internet’s favourite rom-com.

On the May 6 episode of New Heights, Travis even admitted the Lover crooner has changed him in unexpected way.

“Yeah, I’m trying to act like more of a man when I’m around her,” he joked, later adding he’s been “eating foods I haven’t tried before.”

Some relationships give you emotional growth, Others apparently give you upgraded taste buds and access to vintage diamonds.