BTS V talks about latest food obsession during Stanford show

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared his latest food obsession during a Stanford stop on BTS’ ongoing Arirang world tour.

When BTS, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, took the Stanford Stadium stage on Saturday, May 16, the noodle enthusiast gave one food item which stole his heart a major seal of approval.

"Next time we're at Stanford, we'll eat that yummy pizza," he told the audience. The passionate food reviewer added, "I think Stanford's got the best pizza."

While the culinary show star didn't name a specific restaurant, BTS ARMY did some sleuthing and figured out that the septet had dined at Redwood City's Vesta on Monday, May 11.

Courtney Borrone, who co-owns the place with her husband Peter Borrone, shared her experience of hosting the globally renowned boy band, saying, “We have a lot of tech, Silicon Valley big names here, but not really like celebrity status, so it was very exciting, and also they're like the biggest pop band in the world.”

“Everybody was very excited about the situation,” she adds. “It's a very big deal for us.”

According to the restaurateur the band ordered sausage and honey pizza, which is the eatery's most popular pie. In addition, they had carbonara pizza and pepperoni pizza.

After the 30-year-old K-pop sensation’s food confession and shout out to the Bay Area pizza scene BTS ended up returning to the same place week later on Monday, May 18, Courtney confirmed.