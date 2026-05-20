 
Geo News

BTS V talks about latest food obsession during Stanford show

BTS headlined three sold-out shows at Stanford Stadium during ARIRANG World Tour
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

BTS V talks about latest food obsession during Stanford show
BTS V talks about latest food obsession during Stanford show

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, shared his latest food obsession during a Stanford stop on BTS’ ongoing Arirang world tour.

When BTS, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, took the Stanford Stadium stage on Saturday, May 16, the noodle enthusiast gave one food item which stole his heart a major seal of approval.

"Next time we're at Stanford, we'll eat that yummy pizza," he told the audience. The passionate food reviewer added, "I think Stanford's got the best pizza."

While the culinary show star didn't name a specific restaurant, BTS ARMY did some sleuthing and figured out that the septet had dined at Redwood City's Vesta on Monday, May 11.

Courtney Borrone, who co-owns the place with her husband Peter Borrone, shared her experience of hosting the globally renowned boy band, saying, “We have a lot of tech, Silicon Valley big names here, but not really like celebrity status, so it was very exciting, and also they're like the biggest pop band in the world.”

“Everybody was very excited about the situation,” she adds. “It's a very big deal for us.”

According to the restaurateur the band ordered sausage and honey pizza, which is the eatery's most popular pie. In addition, they had carbonara pizza and pepperoni pizza.

After the 30-year-old K-pop sensation’s food confession and shout out to the Bay Area pizza scene BTS ended up returning to the same place week later on Monday, May 18, Courtney confirmed. 

Sebastian Stan faces backlash after anti-Trump statement at Cannes
Sebastian Stan faces backlash after anti-Trump statement at Cannes
Robert Downey Jr. waiting for wife's decision on ‘Sherlock Holmes'
Robert Downey Jr. waiting for wife's decision on ‘Sherlock Holmes'
Kylie Minogue opens up about private 2021 cancer diagnosis
Kylie Minogue opens up about private 2021 cancer diagnosis
Sebastian Stan takes a brutal jab at Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan takes a brutal jab at Donald Trump
Nicholas Galitzine reveals major lifestyle shift for He-Man transformation
Nicholas Galitzine reveals major lifestyle shift for He-Man transformation
Mindy Kaling reveals real reason behind her body transforamtion
Mindy Kaling reveals real reason behind her body transforamtion
Jonas Brothers to launch a new project for fans
Jonas Brothers to launch a new project for fans
Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca gets starring role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca gets starring role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith