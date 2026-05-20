Robert Downey Jr. waiting for wife’s decision on ‘Sherlock Holmes’

Robert Downey Jr. is waiting for his wife’s final decision before moving forward with any future Sherlock Holmes films.

Speaking at a high-profile industry event, the Iron Man star revealed that when it comes to further big-screen adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous fictional crime solver, his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey, will have the last word.

Susan playfully chimed in that the fate of the franchise remains the greatest mystery, prompting a burst of laughter from the Hollywood actor.

The couple discussed the potential sequel on Monday, 18 May, at this year’s Lincoln Center Spring Gala, where they were the guests of honour. Held at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, the exact venue where Downey Jr. made his Broadway debut in Ayad Akhtar’s play McNeal back in the autumn of 2024, the starry event drew a massive crowd of Hollywood elites, including Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Bettany, Tessa Thompson, Oscar Isaac, and Mark Strong.

The Downeys have long been a production powerhouse, founding the entertainment company Team Downey, which has been behind major television and film projects such as Perry Mason, The Sympathizer, and Play Dirty.

A third instalment in the hit Sherlock Holmes franchise has been a major talking point for fans for years.

Director Guy Ritchie helmed the first two highly successful films, which featured Jude Law as the detective’s iconic sidekick, Dr Watson, alongside an acclaimed supporting cast that included Rachel McAdams, Noomi Rapace, Jared Harris, and gala attendee Mark Strong.

While film fans remain desperate to know if Downey Jr. will ever step back into the famous detective's shoes, the ultimate choice rests with Team Downey's internal decision-making.