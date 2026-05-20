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Sebastian Stan faces backlash after anti-Trump statement at Cannes

Sebastian Stan criticised Donald Trump at Cannes Film Festival
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Sebastian Stan faces backlash after anti-Trump statement at Cannes
Sebastian Stan faces backlash after anti-Trump statement at Cannes

Sebastian Stan has faced a wave of online backlash after making a sharp anti-Trump statement, with critics blasting The Apprentice star as an out-of-touch Hollywood elite who is completely disconnected from everyday Americans. 

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his new drama Fjord, the actor opened up about his concerns regarding the current state of the United States. 

He warned that the country is currently in a really, really bad place, sparking an immediate and fierce debate across social media platforms.

However, his bleak assessment of the nation did not sit well with a large portion of the public. 

Detractors quickly flooded social media to argue that the wealthy actor lives in a bubble, with one X user writing that no real Americans think this way. 

Another commentator mocked the millionaire for telling people how horrible the country is while simultaneously asking them to pay for an eighteen-dollar cinema ticket to watch his new film. 

Further critics dismissed the opinions of Hollywood elites entirely, arguing that anyone living in guarded, multimillion-dollar homes with zero connection to common citizens is simply too out of touch with reality.

In contrast, several fans rushed to defence of the Thunderbolts star, praising him for voicing deeper concerns that they felt extended far beyond partisan politics.

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