Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS dragged into wild international drug case

SKIMS probably expected shapewear headlines this week – not a full-blown international drug bust.

Authorities in the UK revealed that a truck carrying legitimate SKIMS products was also hiding more than £7 million worth of cocaine in a secret compartment.

Yes, somewhere between the bodysuits and lounge sets, things took a very Breaking Bad turn.

According to the national Crime Agency, 40-year-old Polish driver Jakub Jan Konkel was stopped in Essex after arriving by ferry from the Netherlands.

Officials said the 28 pallets of SKIMS merchandise were completely legitimate, stressing that “neither the exporter nor importer were connected to the smuggled load.”

But after officers x-rayed the truck, they discovered a specifically modified trailer door concealing 90 one-kilogram cocaine packages worth an estimated £7.2 million on the street.

Investigators also spotted a suspicious 16-minute stop on Konkel’s tachograph – basically the trucker version of “nothing to see here.”

He initially denied involvement before eventually admitting he smuggled the drugs for €4,500.

The driver has now been sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

“Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs,” NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar brand quickly distanced itself from the chaos.

“SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products,” the company said in a statement to E! News. “We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity.”

Definitely not the kind of “extra support” customers were expecting.