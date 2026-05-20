Kylie Minogue opens up about private 2021 cancer diagnosis

Kylie Minogue is finally opening up about a chapter of her life fans never even knew existed – a second cancer diagnosis she quietly battled while still serving disco-pop perfection to the world.

In her new Netflix docuseries, Kylie, the pop icon revealed that her cancer returned in early 2021, nearly 16 years after her highly publicized breast cancer battle in 2005.

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time,” she shared in the documentary. “Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well.”

But behind the glitter, sequins, and the unstoppable rise of Padam Padam, Minogue admitted she was struggling far more than anyone realized.

“I was so scared of what was ahead of me,” she confessed, later adding, “I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person.”

The emotional reveal gives new meaning to her 2023 comeback anthem Padam Padam, which she says “opened so many doors” professionally while she privately dealt with the emotional aftermath of cancer.

Even her music became therapy. On her Tension album, Minogue tucked pieces of her experience into the song, Story, singing: “I had a secret that I kept to myself.”

And honestly? That lyric hits very differently now.

The singer, who underwent a lumpectomy and chemotherapy after her first diagnosis, says making the documentary forced her to revisit “so many pivotal moments” in her life.

Thankfully, this one comes with a happy ending – and apparently, an even stronger love for pop music.