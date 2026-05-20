Olivia Rodrigo names favourite song from upcoming album

Olivia Rodrigo already has a favourite song from her upcoming album, titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 19, the 23-year-old pop superstar announced the release date for a highly anticipated track, The Cure.

Alongside the official promotional single cover art for her new track, the drivers license hitmaker penned a note, expressing her excitement for the song, scheduled for release on May 22.

“the cure comes out this friday,” she wrote in the caption, “it’s my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made.”

“Couldn’t be more excited for you guys to hear it. Presave up now [pink and red heart emoji],” the deja vu songstress added alongside a slightly blurry close-up photo of herself in a simple tank top, weaving the song name with bright red string intricately across her fingers.

According to Apple Music, the upcoming track is nearly five minutes long, which marks her longest song to date.

For the unversed, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is Olivia’s third studio album, slated to be released on June 12.

The Cure is announced as the official second single after the former child actor released Drop Dead as the synth-heavy lead single on April 17 and premiered Begged live during her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 2.