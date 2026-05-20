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Niall Horan gives rare insight into friendship with One Direction bandmates

Niall Horan gets candid about forming lasting bonds with former One Direction members
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Niall Horan gives rare insight into friendship with One Direction bandmates
Niall Horan gets candid about forming lasting bonds with former One Direction members

Niall Horan seemingly put an end to all speculations of feud between the former One Direction bandmates, by sharing a wholesome anecdote about the boys' longstanding friendships.

The 32-year-old Irish singer spoke about how the band members - including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and himself maintain their bonds as they focus on their individual careers.

Following their bandmate Liam Payne's passing, the other musicians have stuck together as the Slow Hands hitmaker shared in a recent interview.

As per an X post, "Niall said that the boys are good at checking in on each other and seeing how everyone is doing. He said, 'We’re good at like checking in on each other and see how everyone’s doing. Cause we all like, that’s the only thing about what we do is, anyone could be anywhere at any time.'"

Horan continued, "Like, you get to LA and you’ll be like, 'I’ve just arrived,' and they’ll say, 'Well, I left last night.' Yeah, yeah. But like there, there’s a lot of, you know, shifts in the night stuff, so. But yeah, we... I definitely speak to them all, you know, every couple of weeks.”

The One Direction members are all currently on tour across the world, and have previously expressed their support for each other's solo careers. 

Although Tomlinson and Malik sparked beef speculations recently, Horan's comments suggest that they still share a united front.

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