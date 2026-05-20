Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes finally gets a major update

Robert Downey Jr. shared the long awaited Sherlock Holmes 3 won’t move forward until one particular person gives the green light.

Speaking at the Lincoln Center Spring Gala in New York on May 18, the Oscar winning actor revealed that his return as the famous detective depends on producer Susan Downey.

“I don’t know,” Downey Jr. told the Associated Press at the gala. “People are talking about it, but she’s the producer,” he said, gesturing toward his wife.

“She has the last word,” he told attendees about his wife, deferring questions about the long delayed sequel to her.

Susan Downey, who co-runs Team Downey with her husband, has overseen projects including HBO’s Perry Mason, Max’s The Sympathizer, and the upcoming Play Dirty.

While Warner Bros. announced plans for a third Sherlock Holmes film back in 2019, the project stalled amid scheduling conflicts and creative changes.

Downey Jr. first donned the detective’s coat in Guy Ritchie’s 2009 Sherlock Holmes and reprised the role in 2011’s A Game of Shadows, both alongside Jude Law as Watson.

The films were box office hits, sparking years of speculation about a third installment.

At the gala, Susan Downey teased the mystery herself, telling reporters: “It’s the greatest mystery.”

For now, fans eager to see Downey Jr. return to Baker Street will have to wait for Susan’s verdict.