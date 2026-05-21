Jennifer Aniston’s final letter to Matthew Perry set for public auction

A personal handwritten letter from Jennifer Aniston to late Friends star Matthew Perry is now going up for auction along with many of his personal belongings.

The auction is being organised by Heritage Auctions together with the Matthew Perry Foundation on June 5, 2026.

More than 130 items connected to the late icon’s life and career will be included.

One item getting a lot of attention is a photo album from the final Friends dinner in 2004. The album includes behind the scenes pictures of the cast, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston.

Inside the Ron Clark Story star’s copy was an emotional letter written by Aniston. In it, she spoke about how much he meant to the people around him and thanked him for continuing through difficult moments in life.

The Murder Mystery actress also called him a “friend and a husband and a father,” even though Perry never married or had children.

The collection, however, also includes old Friends scripts, Batman collectibles, Perry’s wallet and artwork by Banksy.

All money raised from the auction will go to the his Foundation, which was created after Perry’s death in 2023. Moreover, the foundation helps people dealing with addiction and works to make treatment and support easier to access.

Organisers said the auction is meant to celebrate Matthew’s life and allow fans to feel connected to the actor beyond the screen.