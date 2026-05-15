Lakers' Rob Pelinka eyeing returns from Austin Reaves, LeBron James — is reunion loading?

LeBron James’s career is hanging in the balance, with fans wondering what the next move would be: retirement or a new team?

Although it is in James’ court what he opted to do, a recent comment from Lakers president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka is all NBA fans are talking about.

Pelinka has hinted that the Lakers would love to have him onboard again only if he decides to join for the 24 season.

For context, LeBron James has become a free agent after his eight-year run with the LA Lakers ended this season.

The Lakers' president revealed this during annual exit interviews with reporters.

“We probably haven’t seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game,” said Pelinka.

He continued, “He’s given so much to his teammates, to his organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back.”

Lakers faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the OKC Thunder, 115-110, in Game 4 that ended their playoff campaign on Monday, May 11, 2026.

James told the media after the defeat and said he would “recalibrate” with his family over the next several weeks to decide if he wants to retire or continue playing.

Pelinka expressed his desire to take James on board, saying, “Of course, any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster."

Pelinka then expressed his interest in re-signing Reaves this offseason.

Austin Reaves, who is set to become a free agent this summer, has been the second-longest-tenured Laker behind James.

“He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey as a Laker. And we feel the same way,” said Pelinka.

James was signed by LA Lakers in 2018, where he has finished eight seasons, the longest ever period he has played for any three teams, including Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

On the other hand, Reaves signed to the franchise in 2021.

He had posted career highs in points per game (23.3) and rebounds (4.7), along with 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.