Cuba warns of ‘Bloodbath’ if US launches military strike

Cuba has vowed to retaliate with full force in case of a potential use of military force by the United States (U.S.) against the Caribbean country. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that his country does not represent a threat to the U.S., adding that any military action would lead to a “bloodbath”.

He also warned of incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability.

The warnings by the Cuban president came after Axios published a report alleging that the island country has acquired more than 300 military drones that it plans to use in an attack on U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

However, Cuba denied the claims made in the report and accused the U.S. of creating a "fraudulent case” to pursue military action against the socialist state.

Previously, President Trump has jokingly warned that the U.S. Navy could attack Cuba on its way back from the Middle East, where it is implementing a naval blockade of Iran.

In an interview with Reuters, several Cubans vowed to retaliate if their country gets attacked, stating that they would resist any foreign attack despite the island’s deep economic hardship.

One of the residents named Sandra Roseaux said, “I know Cuba is a strong country. Cubans are very brave and they are not going to find us unprepared.”

The 57-year-old added, “My country, hungry or however it may be, will respond.”

Havana has long been considered a socialist foe of Washington.

The country is going through deep economic and energy crises since the U.S. captured the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, effectively halting all energy exports to Cuba.