Ronaldo gets special tribute as Al-Nassr win Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals in the match against Damac helped his Al-Nassr team clinch the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2019. The 4-1 win also marked the first championship win for Portugal striker since moving to the league in January 2023.

Al Nassr won by finishing two points ahead of Al-Hilal FC on the last matchday of the season, marking the 11th league title for the club.

The match started with a strong performance from Al-Nassr. Sadio Mane opened the scoring with the first goal, giving his team an early lead and strong control of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo then stepped up in the second half. He scored both of his goals after the break, finishing chances clinically and taking the match away from Damac.

His first goal after halftime came as Al Nassr increased pressure and pushed for a decisive lead. His second goal later in the match sealed the victory and confirmed the league title.

Following the win, Ronaldo took to X to celebrate his first title with the Saudi football club, the G.O.A.T shared a poster showing him in Al-Nassr jersey and captioned, “Champions”.

The club also celebrated via a post on X. It shared a picture of the highest goal scorer in the world and wrote, “The End of the Journey! The greatest championship .. The toughest league .. Al-Nassr officially champions. Congratulations to Al-Nassr fans.”

Fans celebrated the win as Al Nassr lifted the league title again after several years.

One fan paid tribute to the legendary athlete making it all happen at the 41, saying, "5 time Champions League winner, 5 time Ballon d'Or winner, 3 trophies with Portugal, titles in England, Spain, Italy & now Saudi... Highest goalscorer in Real Madrid history, Portugal history, Champions League history, NT history, uncountable records to his name, 27 goals away from becoming the first to reach 1000."

They described Ronaldo as "a motivation for everyone."