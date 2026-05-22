Zohran Mamdani announces 1,000 World Cup tickets at $50 each: Here's how to get one

Published May 22, 2026
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced 1,000 football World Cup match tickets priced at only $50 for the residents of five boroughs.
The tickets, announced in collaboration with the New Jersey host committee, will be awarded via a lottery.
Mamdani announced that the city will also provide bus transportation to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for winners of lottery tickets on match days.
Speaking at a press conference in Little Senegal in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, while flanked by the city’s World Cup Head Maya and two American men’s national team players, the mayor said: “We sat down with the Host Committee to make certain this tournament belongs to the people who make this city what it is.”
He continued, “We wanted to ensure working-class New Yorkers have the opportunity to be part of the global sport showdown,” scheduled to be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Residents can enter once per day.
Here’s a timeline for the lottery tickets:
The cheap tickets via lottery system came after the fans complained about the high-cost of the World Cup, which at one point was listed at $2.3 million each for the World Cup final.