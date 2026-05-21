Venezuela Fury hits back at critics mocking her new marital home

The 16-year-old is swapping a life of luxury at her parents', Tyson and Paris' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for the static home

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have hit back at critics over their new marital home, insisting it's not a caravan, but a static home.

The social media influencer, 16, and her aspiring boxer husband, 19, who married at the weekend, are expected to move into their modest marital abode in East Riding of Yorkshire on their return from their honeymoon in Marbella.

Interestingly Tyson and Paris spent their early years living together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of his dad's home in Styal, Cheshire.





Addressing fans via TikTok video, Venezuela said: 'Can I just add on that it's not a caravan, it's a chalet, static home. Thank you.'

Her comment sparked a mixed reaction online, with one joking: 'Your gaffe has a clutch.'

Others quipped 'Your bedside table has a glove box' and 'your kitchen sink has cruise control'.





Responding humorously, Venezuela replied: 'Someone just said "your gaffe has a clutch" but it's automatic, so. We don't do clutches round here. We only do automatics around here, partner.'

However, may fans rushed to praise the couple, writing: 'The cutest couple! Congratulations.'

The 16-year-old is swapping a life of luxury at her parents', Tyson and Paris' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for the static home.