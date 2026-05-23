Candace Owens apologises to Hunter Biden after years of attacks

In an unlikely political crossover, Hunter Biden sat for a nearly two-hour interview with conservative podcaster Candace Owens.

This interview signals a major turn in their previously hostile relationship.

The crossover was filmed at Owens’ Nashville home, where the right-wing commentator apologised for years of attack on the former President’s son, including calling him a “crackhead.”

She apologised for her previous statements regarding the contents of his notorious laptop, claiming that those revealed his father’s addiction problem rather than any corruption.

Owens told Biden: “Genuinely, I am so sorry.”

The conversation was held at a time when Owens had been distancing herself from the Trump administration owing to its response to the Iran war as well as the Epstein files. Biden, on his part, has been criticising the Democrats’ leadership ever since he stepped down as the president’s father.

During their conversation, both found some mutually agreed-upon grounds, including the unsolved assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Biden even remarked that he respected her persistence in questioning the details surrounding Kirk’s situation.

Owens said, “We still don’t know what happened to Charlie Kirk,” expressing frustration that Trump and his allies believe the official narrative.

Biden added: “Coming from someone who you’ve attacked politically, and we disagree on so many things, I listen to you and go, right on.”

Moreover, Biden and Trump share common histories of family members struggling with substance abuse. While Biden has been clean since 2019, he denied that any cocaine found inside the White House in 2023 was his.