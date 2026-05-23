Enhanced Games set for 2026 debut in Las Vegas amid doping controversy

The Enhanced Games is set to debut in Las Vegas on May 24, 2026, introducing one of the most controversial formats in modern sport by allowing athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

The event will feature swimming, sprinting and strength-based competitions, but unlike traditional international sport, there will be no bans on substances such as testosterone, EPO or stimulants.

Organisers say the aim is to bring “transparency” to performance enhancement in sport.

The concept has triggered strong criticism from anti-doping bodies. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has warned that the event could normalise drug use in sport and encourage younger athletes to take performance-enhancing substances.

Medical experts have also raised concerns over long-term health risks including cardiovascular strain and organ damage.

Organisers, however, argue that elite sport is already affected by doping and that the Enhanced Games simply removes hypocrisy by making enhancement open and regulated rather than hidden.

Around 40 athletes are expected to take part, including former Olympians and competitors previously banned from sanctioned events. Organisers say participants will be medically monitored throughout the competition.

The event is also backed by significant prize money, with payouts designed to attract high-level athletes, although performances will not be recognised as official world records.

Supporters describe it as a new era of sport built around individual choice and scientific progress. Critics say it creates pressure to enhance performance at any cost and risks turning athletic competition into a controlled pharmaceutical experiment.

The Enhanced Games is scheduled to be streamed globally when it launches in Las Vegas, marking a sharp break from the rules and structure of traditional Olympic sport.