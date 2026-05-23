Prince William, Princess Kate protect George from major security risk

Prince George, who will be marking his 13th birthday in a few weeks, quietly began a fresh journey as the heir to the British throne amid a slew of security concerns for the young royal.

Speculation about the future King’s next school has been a topic of interest for many months with two top choices in the running: William’s Eton College and Catherine’s alma mater Marlborough.

Kensington Palace is expected to make the announcement at the “very last minute” to ensure the privacy and the safety of George, as he begins his boarding school in September.

Although, in an unexpected set of events, Prince William confirmed that his eldest son is already getting a taste of the boarding school life.

During the surprise appearance at the Heart Breakfast radio show on Friday, William was asked to give a shoutout to his children, who were expected to be en route to school.

“Charlotte and Louis—because George is boarding last night—Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what, this morning.”

Still, determined to protect any invasion of privacy for his son, William did not disclose any further details.

Currently, all three Wales children go to Lambrook School and they have been given proper privacy and protection. Royal children, especially first in the line to the throne, have a special security protocol that sets off when they turn 13.

Once George joins his chosen boarding school, he will be given 24-hour police protection at campus. It is understood that security is being updated after a 15-year-old Eton College pupil who was found lifeless in his boarding house in February.

The mystery remains unsolved. However, it was reported that “certain rooms at Eton are being revamped with beefed-up security in preparation for George’s arrival later this year”.

Other sources have mentioned that George could be going to Marlborough. Moreover, The Sun revealed this month that William and Kate visited an historic school in Northamptonshire, Oundle School.

Hence, the debate continues until the Palace finally clears the air.