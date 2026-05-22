Princess Charlotte receives Taylor Swift gift after William's surprise move

Princess Charlotte became part of his father, Prince William's, fun conversation on a live broadcast, and the reason was her "obsession" with the pop icon Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the future King joined hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM during his visit to Cornwall.

From discussing his social impact projects to giving fans insight into his personal family life, William put his emotions on display.

One of the moments which grabbed Swifties' attention was the Prince of Wales' surprise confession about his kids Charlotte and Louis' love for Swift.

Host Jamie Theakston asked the future King about the next song which should be played during the radio show.

William said, "How about some Taylor Swift?"

He added, "Charlotte, my daughter and Louis are fans. Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor Swift. She saw her in the Eras Tour, it was amazing. We did meet her."

Jamie gave a memorable gift to Charlotte and played Opalite.

"This is for Charlotte. We know she is listening," the host said.

Another part of the live broadcast, which a lot of parents felt was relatable, was when William asked Charlotte and Louis to be on time for school.

In a sweet message, he said, "Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please. Make sure you're not fighting over who's listening to what this morning."