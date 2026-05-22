Prince William shares Princess Kate good news as dark chapter ends

Prince William declared that the dark chapter finally comes to an end as he gave a delightful update about Princess Kate.

On Friday morning, the future King sat down with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM from the Isles of Scilly.

He shed light on the projects introduced in the Duchy of Cornwall that are beneficial for the public.

Among many discussions, Amanda asked William if it's okay with him to talk about Catherine and her headline-making first overseas royal tour to Italy post cancer recovery.

The future King said that he is "so proud" of his "amazing" wife.

"She has been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly, she was looking forward to the Italian trip a lot," William shared.

Regarding the Princess of Wales' behind-the-scenes efforts, the future monarch mentioned that she conducted extensive research and performed paperwork for a project close to her heart, Early Years.

"I am so pleased it went well for her. She came back buzzing," William revealed.

He also adored his wife for speaking Italian so nicely, stating he did not have an idea about her skills."...she must have dust that of in a while ago."

Talking about the Wales family's brutal years, where the lady of the house, Kate, was diagnosed with cancer, William said that they "cannot cope without her."

"She is an amazing mom and amazing wife," the Prince of Wales heaped praise on the future Queen.

Sharing good news with fans about future tours, "Yes, that is the plan, but we have to maintain balance, make sure she is okay and rested. She is in good form," he noted.