King Charles gives public what they ask for ahead of Prince Harry UK visit

Royal family released a statement as King Charles delighted fans by accepting their demand ahead of Prince Harry's return.

On May 22, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, an exhibition which left visitors amazed, has been extended.

To mark the late Queen’s 100th birthday, 200 items of clothing and accessories across all ten decades of the late Queen’s life were put on display at The King’s Gallery, London.

The exhibition was meant to run until October 18, 2026.

But, due to unprecedented demand, it has been extended to 18 April 2027.

"Featuring more than 300 items, many on display for the first time, the landmark centenary exhibition is the largest and most comprehensive display of The late Queen’s fashion that has ever been mounted," the King's team said.

It is important to mention that King Charles delivered what the public asked for amid talks surrounding his son Harry's UK return.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to be a part of the one-year countdown events for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 in July.