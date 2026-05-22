Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new interview: Untold story

In his latest interview, Prince William has unvieled untold story about his life, family and mission.

The heir to the British throne spoke from the heart on duty, hope and what comes next during his live appearance on Heart Breakfast from the Isles of Scilly on Friday morning, May 22.

In the clip, William is seen revealing his plan to establish a new hospital and maternity services in the town.

Kensington Palace released the video on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, explaining why the Isles of Scilly Hospital needs of time.

William spoke about his love of the Isles of Scilly, describing it as “a place like no other”, before discussing the opening of a new hospital wing supported by the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Prince praised NHS staff working on the islands, calling them “brilliant people” who “multi-hat” across several jobs to support the remote community.

Elsewhere in the interview, the future monarch also shared updated on Kate's cancer recovery, adding that he "couldn't cope without" his wife. He was “very proud” of Catherine solo trip to Italy.

He also opened up about his wife’s recovery, revealing she is gradually returning to royal duties after “a lot” of difficult months for the family.

Speaking candidly, William dedicated a Taylor Swift song to his daughter Princess Charlotte, saying that his 11-year-old daughter is "obsessed" with the American pop star.

However he dodged a question about a potential invite to Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. While his expressionrevealed as he awaits it the most from the celebrity pair, with whom he previosly spent time and took selfies.

The interview also offered a rare glimpse into life behind palace doors, with William revealing that despite royal duties, mornings at home are just as chaotic as any other family’s.