The former senior working royal, Prince Harry, has issued an emotional message to praise 'courage, duty and sacrifice' of war heroes.

The Duke of Sussex shared his words at a time when the Royal British Legion held a national commemoration service to mark 15 years since the end of the Iraq War for British forces.

"Fifteen years on from the end of the Iraq War, we remember with profound gratitude the brave men and women who served their country with courage, duty and sacrifice," Harry told GB News.

Harry's message comes hours after Prince William's surprise Heart Breakfast interview, where he shared candid details.

King Charles' younges son went on, "Today, we honour not only those who paid the ultimate price, but also the veterans and families who continue to carry the visible and invisible wounds of war. Their strength, resilience and service must never be forgotten."

The Friday's ceremony, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, served as a remembrance service for veterans and families who were involved in, or lost friends or family members, during the conflict.

The Armed Forces joined the US-led "Coalition of the Willing" in the invasion of Iraq in March 2003.

By 2008, with the situation stabilised, British troops were able to begin their withdrawal. The final personnel departed Iraq on May 22, 2009.

Prince William's younger brother Harry served two tours of Afghanistan during his time in the British Army. His first tour, between 2007 and 2008, lasted 10 weeks and was cut short in February 2008 when a foreign media embargo was broken, compromising his security.

The royal's second tour lasted 20 weeks between 2012 and 2013, and he was based at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province.

Even after leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duke remained committed to war heroes.

He founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women.

Supporting both serving personnel and veterans, the sports competition aims to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and "celebrate the unconquered human spirit".

Meghan Markle's husband is expected to travel to the UK this Summer for the Invictus Games anniversary event. The city of Birmingham will be hosting the Games in 2027.