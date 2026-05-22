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Future King's visit to Isles of Scilly leaves locals inspired

William's unexpected trip becomes a moment of hope for residents
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Future King&apos;s visit to Isles of Scilly leaves locals inspired
Future King's visit to Isles of Scilly leaves locals inspired

The British future monarch, Prince William, surprised locals as he  travelled to the Isles of Scilly by a new pilot boat to attend a series of engagements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sahred the details of William's trip on their official IInstagram account as William, known The Duke of Cornwall in the region, arrived at the harbour in Hughtown on its new pilot boat, John Guy, named in memory of a long-serving Scillonian-born Duchy worker.

The vessel, funded by the Duchy of Cornwall, plays a vital role in keeping island waters safe and supporting daily life for the Scillonian community.

A crowd of excited tourists had gathered to greet the royal on the quayside.

William’s opened a new facility at the Isles of Scilly Hospital, where he also met staff and patients, sharing a laugh and a cup of tea with care home residents.

He has taken close interest in the development of healthcare provision on Scilly since he took over the Duchy when he became Prince of Wales and is keen to increase medical capacity to the Isles.

The upgraded facility combines NHS services with social care provision under one integrated model, allowing for more efficient use of staff and shared resources.

William also toured the near-complete construction site where the Duchy is delivering 10 new sustainable homes designed to address the islands' severe housing shortage.

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