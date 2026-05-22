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King Charles returns home after panic rocks royal family

King Charles says 'thank you' to those who came out to show support
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

King Charles returns home after panic rocks royal family
King Charles returns home after panic rocks royal family  

King Charles returned home after a three-day Northern Ireland tour, but his arrival came in times of shocking setbacks.

The official royal family's Instagram page shared that the monarch and Queen Camilla wrapped up their annual Northern Ireland visit.

The royal couple ended their pleasant journey with a vibrant community event in Newtownards.

Charles and Camilla took part in the celebration of local food, artists and businesses in Conway Square.

At the end of the statement, the King's team said, "Thank you to everyone who came to say hello!"

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles will be welcomed back home with not-so-pleasant updates.

First, a radio station mistakenly announced the death of the monarch. Later, they issued an apoloogy, citing 'computer error,' resulting in a mistake that must have rocked the royal family and fans.

The other update came from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In newly released documents by the government, it has been revealed that no formal vetting process was undertaken during the former Prince's appointment as UK trade envoy.

It was the late Queen, who was keen on placing his son in an influential place. 

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