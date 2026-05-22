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Princess Anne leads King Charles overseas mission amid Andrew setback

Sir Tim Laurence makes joint appearance with Princess Anne in key meeting
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Princess Anne leads King Charles overseas mission amid Andrew setback
Princess Anne leads King Charles overseas mission amid Andrew setback 

Princess Anne held a key meeting with a political figure outside the UK as she is fulfilling a royal task assigned by King Charles.

On May 22, a series of photos was released, featuring the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, in conversation with the President of Greece, Konstantinos Tasoulas.

They met at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, Greece, today, to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete.

It is important to mention that the hardest-working royal continues to support the royal family, especially her brother, in challenging times.

Anne's important engagement came after Andrew landed in fresh trouble as police widened their investigation related to the former Prince's 'sexual offences' case.

He has also been facing a probe on suspicion of misconduct in a public office when he was the British trade envoy. 

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